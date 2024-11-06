Left Menu

Anil Kumble Weighs In on Sanju Samson's Potential Ahead of T20I Series

Anil Kumble, former cricketer, discusses Sanju Samson's performance ahead of India's T20I series against South Africa. While acknowledging Samson's talent, Kumble notes his inconsistency. Samson's recent century against Bangladesh boosts his confidence but he needs consistency. The series kicks off on November 8 in Durban.

As India prepares for its upcoming T20I series against South Africa, former cricket legend Anil Kumble has voiced his opinion on wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's current form, highlighting his inconsistency. Since debuting in 2015 against Zimbabwe, Samson has played 33 T20 matches and scored 594 runs at a commendable strike rate of 144.52, including one century and two fifties.

In a standout performance during the third T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, Samson scored an explosive 111 off 47 deliveries, achieving a strike rate of 236.17. Commenting on JioCinema's Insiders' Preview, Kumble expressed that this innings could significantly boost Samson's confidence. "His century surely instills confidence. Sanju Samson is a class act," Kumble remarked, emphasizing the potential benefit of his inclusion in the team.

Despite his undeniable skill, consistent performance remains elusive for Samson. Kumble suggested that batting at the top of the order could enhance his value to the Indian team. "His backfoot play and ability against fast and spin bowlers are assets. It will be compelling to observe his performance in South African conditions," Kumble added. The much-anticipated T20I series begins on November 8 in Durban and concludes on November 15 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

