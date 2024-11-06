Left Menu

Yokohama F Marinos Dominate Buriram United in Champions League Clash

Yokohama F Marinos handed Buriram United a massive 5-0 defeat, showcasing their dominance in the Asian Champions League. The Japanese team rose to third in the standings, aided by Anderson Lopes' scoring success following a Buriram player’s red card. This crucial win propels Yokohama toward knockout rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:09 IST
Yokohama F Marinos showcased their dominance in the Asian Champions League by defeating Buriram United 5-0, boosting their standing to third in the league phase. A pivotal moment came when Buriram's Sasalak Haiprakhon was red-carded for a tackle, opening the door for Marinos' Anderson Lopes to score twice.

The win is a significant one for interim coach John Hutchison, marking his second victory in four games, and propelling his team to seven points. This places them in a favorable position for the knockout rounds, reversing their fortunes from an earlier 7-3 defeat against Gwangju FC of South Korea.

In the same league, Pohang Steelers secured a 4-2 victory over Shandong Taishan, further shaking up the qualification race. With the playoffs set to take place in Saudi Arabia, clubs are now eyeing the coveted spots in March's knockout stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

