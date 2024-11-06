Bortoleto Joins the Legends: A New Chapter in Formula One

Formula One fans can look forward to an exciting new season as Gabriel Bortoleto, a 20-year-old Brazilian rookie, prepares to join the grid alongside his manager, the legendary Fernando Alonso.

Bortoleto, managed by Alonso's A14 company, recently secured a multi-year contract with Sauber. The young driver has impressed team boss Mattia Binotto with his talent and potential, making him the perfect choice for Sauber as they transition to become the Audi factory team in 2026.

With a strong support system at home and on the track, Bortoleto hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow Brazilian champions and bring fresh energy to Formula One.

