Bortoleto Joins the Legends: A New Chapter in Formula One
Brazilian F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto is set to race alongside his veteran manager, Fernando Alonso, in the upcoming season. With a multi-year deal with Sauber and support from Brazil, Bortoleto is eager to make an impact. Sauber boss Mattia Binotto emphasizes Bortoleto's talent and potential for the future Audi factory team.
Formula One fans can look forward to an exciting new season as Gabriel Bortoleto, a 20-year-old Brazilian rookie, prepares to join the grid alongside his manager, the legendary Fernando Alonso.
Bortoleto, managed by Alonso's A14 company, recently secured a multi-year contract with Sauber. The young driver has impressed team boss Mattia Binotto with his talent and potential, making him the perfect choice for Sauber as they transition to become the Audi factory team in 2026.
With a strong support system at home and on the track, Bortoleto hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow Brazilian champions and bring fresh energy to Formula One.
