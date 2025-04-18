Left Menu

Fernando Alonso: Racing Against Time

Fernando Alonso, at 43, defies age in Formula 1, planning season-by-season post-2026 as new team regulations emerge. While Aston Martin aims for championships, Alonso is eyeing future roles beyond racing. Speculations swirl around Verstappen's potential team changes, boosting Aston Martin's profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:07 IST
At the age of 43, Fernando Alonso continues to defy expectations on the Formula 1 circuit. The two-time world champion, who currently drives for Aston Martin, has shared his intention to race at least until the end of his contract in 2026. Although he doesn't envision racing at 50, Alonso plans to take his career one season at a time.

Despite Aston Martin's current lack of a race-winning car, the team's long-term goal remains to clinch a championship. Aloonso remains hopeful that next year's regulatory changes and genius designer Adrian Newey could provide the machinery needed to fulfill this ambition.

Alonso, who considers himself 'very motivated,' acknowledges that his lengthy contract with Aston Martin extends beyond his racing career, hinting at a future role within the team. As rumors of Max Verstappen's potential team changes circulate, Alonso notes these speculations as a positive sign for Aston Martin's growing reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

