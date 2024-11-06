Thrilling Victories Mark Day 3 of Hockey India National Championship

Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship unfolded with thrilling victories at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. Kerala Hockey led the charge in Pool F, securing a commanding 4-0 win against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Captain Nishanth M and Premkumar P struck in the second quarter, while Teswin Viju and Mohit Kushwaha completed the scoreline.

In Pool E action, the Hockey Association of Odisha delivered a stunning 11-1 triumph over Hockey Rajasthan. The match saw Amandeep Lakra and Sudeep Chirmako both driving the scoreboard with hat-tricks, alongside notable contributions from Ajay Kumar Ekka, Matiyas Dang, Kerobin Lakra, and Rajat Akash Tirkey. Le Puducherry Hockey also showcased their prowess, overpowering Hockey Arunachal 7-0, with standout performances from T Arun Kumar and R Ranjith.

Hockey Haryana emerged victorious in Pool B, trouncing Hockey Himachal 12-1. Rajant's impressive four-goal showcase was complemented by Pankaj Singh and Joginder Singh's doubles, with additional goals from Yashdeep Siwach, Somjeet Singh, Rohit, and Mandeep Mor. In Pool G, Hockey Jharkhand bested Goans Hockey 3-1, while an unprecedented display from Hockey Maharashtra resulted in a stunning 30-0 victory over Hockey Gujarat, with Ajinkya Jadhav and Aditya Lalage setting the field alight with five goals each. (ANI)

