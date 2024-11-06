Left Menu

Thrilling Victories Mark Day 3 of Hockey India National Championship

The 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship's third day witnessed decisive victories. Kerala Hockey, Odisha, Puducherry, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra teams excelled, showcasing stellar performances. Highlights included Maharashtra's astounding 30-0 win over Gujarat and Odisha's 11-1 triumph over Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:00 IST
Thrilling Victories Mark Day 3 of Hockey India National Championship
Maharashtra and Gujarat players in action. (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship unfolded with thrilling victories at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. Kerala Hockey led the charge in Pool F, securing a commanding 4-0 win against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Captain Nishanth M and Premkumar P struck in the second quarter, while Teswin Viju and Mohit Kushwaha completed the scoreline.

In Pool E action, the Hockey Association of Odisha delivered a stunning 11-1 triumph over Hockey Rajasthan. The match saw Amandeep Lakra and Sudeep Chirmako both driving the scoreboard with hat-tricks, alongside notable contributions from Ajay Kumar Ekka, Matiyas Dang, Kerobin Lakra, and Rajat Akash Tirkey. Le Puducherry Hockey also showcased their prowess, overpowering Hockey Arunachal 7-0, with standout performances from T Arun Kumar and R Ranjith.

Hockey Haryana emerged victorious in Pool B, trouncing Hockey Himachal 12-1. Rajant's impressive four-goal showcase was complemented by Pankaj Singh and Joginder Singh's doubles, with additional goals from Yashdeep Siwach, Somjeet Singh, Rohit, and Mandeep Mor. In Pool G, Hockey Jharkhand bested Goans Hockey 3-1, while an unprecedented display from Hockey Maharashtra resulted in a stunning 30-0 victory over Hockey Gujarat, with Ajinkya Jadhav and Aditya Lalage setting the field alight with five goals each. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024