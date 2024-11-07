West Indies Triumph with Centuries at Barbados ODI

The West Indies cricket team clinched the ODI series 2-1 against England with a commanding eight-wicket victory in Barbados, thanks to brilliant centuries from Keacy Carty and Brandon King.

England, batting first, showed resilience with opener Phil Salt scoring 74, helping them recover to 263-8 after an initial collapse. Jofra Archer contributed with a late innings of 38 not out.

However, the English bowling struggled, notably Archer, as Carty (128 not out) secured his maiden international century and King (102) reached his third. The duo's partnership of 209 runs steered West Indies to triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)