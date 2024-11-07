Left Menu

West Indies Triumph with Centuries at Barbados ODI

Keacy Carty and Brandon King powered the West Indies to an impressive eight-wicket win over England, clinching the ODI series in Barbados. Despite Phil Salt's efforts for England, Carty and King formed a 209-run partnership, securing the victory. England prepares for a T20 series starting soon.

Updated: 07-11-2024
  • Country:
  • Barbados

The West Indies cricket team clinched the ODI series 2-1 against England with a commanding eight-wicket victory in Barbados, thanks to brilliant centuries from Keacy Carty and Brandon King.

England, batting first, showed resilience with opener Phil Salt scoring 74, helping them recover to 263-8 after an initial collapse. Jofra Archer contributed with a late innings of 38 not out.

However, the English bowling struggled, notably Archer, as Carty (128 not out) secured his maiden international century and King (102) reached his third. The duo's partnership of 209 runs steered West Indies to triumph.

