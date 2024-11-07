Suryakumar Yadav Poised for Record-breaking Feats in India-South Africa T20I Series

As the countdown begins for the four-match T20I series against South Africa, Indian cricket fans are eagerly watching Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who stands on the cusp of achieving significant cricketing milestones.

Making his T20I debut in 2021 against England, Yadav has since showcased remarkable prowess, playing 74 matches, scoring 2,544 runs at a blistering strike rate of 169.48 and an impressive average of 42.40. These statistics include four centuries and 21 fifties in the T20 format.

In a recent series against Bangladesh, Yadav captained the Men in Blue, accumulating 112 runs over three innings. Now gearing up for the South African challenge, he requires 107 more runs to usurp David Miller's record and become the top run-scorer in India-South Africa T20Is.

The Indian skipper has racked up 346 runs in seven matches against South Africa, maintaining a strike rate of 175.63, with one century and four half-centuries already to his name against them. Yadav is also closing in on an additional record—becoming the fastest player to hit 150 sixes in T20Is; he's just six short of this figure.

The T20I matches will kick off on November 8 at Durban's Kingsmead Cricket Stadium. The series continues at St George's Park in Gqeberha on November 10, SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13, and wraps up on November 15 at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. India's squad comprises Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and others as they prepare to take on the South African side.

