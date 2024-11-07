PV Sindhu's Dream: A Sports Centre for Excellence in Vizag
PV Sindhu is set to establish the PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam. The facility aims to nurture athletes across various sports, equipping them with resources for success. The initiative has received support from Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is set to launch the PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam, a move celebrated by sports enthusiasts across India.
The center will serve as a hub for nurturing athletes across multiple sports and disciplines, offering them world-class training opportunities. It's a project Sindhu has been passionate about, envisioning a space where young talents can thrive.
Sindhu expressed gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his unwavering support. 'Vizag is the perfect location for this initiative,' Sindhu stated, emphasizing her commitment to supporting the next generation of athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)