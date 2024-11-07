PV Sindhu's Dream: A Sports Centre for Excellence in Vizag

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is set to launch the PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam, a move celebrated by sports enthusiasts across India.

The center will serve as a hub for nurturing athletes across multiple sports and disciplines, offering them world-class training opportunities. It's a project Sindhu has been passionate about, envisioning a space where young talents can thrive.

Sindhu expressed gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his unwavering support. 'Vizag is the perfect location for this initiative,' Sindhu stated, emphasizing her commitment to supporting the next generation of athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)