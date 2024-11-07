Shocking Moments on the Soccer Fields: Player Struck and Pig's Head Tossed
A 34-year-old player was fatally struck by lightning, with four others injured, in Peru's Andes during a Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca match. Meanwhile, a pig's head was thrown onto the Brazilian championship pitch during Corinthians' win over Palmeiras, reminiscent of Barcelona fans' 2002 protest against Luis Figo.
A tragic event unfolded in the Peruvian Andes as a 34-year-old soccer player was struck and killed by lightning during a local tournament match between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca. Despite an initial pause after a lightning strike, players were hit again while leaving the field.
In a separate incident adding to soccer's odd-news brief, a Brazilian derby match saw a bizarre interruption when a pig's head was tossed onto the field. This occurred during Corinthians' 2-0 victory over Palmeiras, causing a player to nearly injure himself trying to clear it away.
The pig's head incident echoed a similar episode in 2002 when Barcelona fans used the same spectacle to protest Luis Figo's controversial return to Camp Nou with Real Madrid.
(With inputs from agencies.)