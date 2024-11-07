Left Menu

Shocking Moments on the Soccer Fields: Player Struck and Pig's Head Tossed

A 34-year-old player was fatally struck by lightning, with four others injured, in Peru's Andes during a Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca match. Meanwhile, a pig's head was thrown onto the Brazilian championship pitch during Corinthians' win over Palmeiras, reminiscent of Barcelona fans' 2002 protest against Luis Figo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:28 IST
Shocking Moments on the Soccer Fields: Player Struck and Pig's Head Tossed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic event unfolded in the Peruvian Andes as a 34-year-old soccer player was struck and killed by lightning during a local tournament match between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca. Despite an initial pause after a lightning strike, players were hit again while leaving the field.

In a separate incident adding to soccer's odd-news brief, a Brazilian derby match saw a bizarre interruption when a pig's head was tossed onto the field. This occurred during Corinthians' 2-0 victory over Palmeiras, causing a player to nearly injure himself trying to clear it away.

The pig's head incident echoed a similar episode in 2002 when Barcelona fans used the same spectacle to protest Luis Figo's controversial return to Camp Nou with Real Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024