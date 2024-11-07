Real Madrid's Lethal Line-Up Eyes Osasuna Challenge in LaLiga Clash

Real Madrid is preparing to reignite their potent attacking force in an upcoming LaLiga showdown against Osasuna on Saturday, aiming to reclaim momentum from leaders Barcelona.

Despite sitting second in the standings with 24 points from 11 games, Madrid trails Barcelona by nine points. Under coach Carlo Ancelotti, the team faces scrutiny after recent defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan, raising concerns about the attacking synergy of stars like Vinicius Jr., Mbappe, and Bellingham.

While Osasuna presents a formidable challenge, Madrid looks to cut the gap to Barcelona, aided by Osasuna being one of the few teams to have defeated Barcelona this season. Meanwhile, Barcelona seeks to maintain their scoring prowess against Real Sociedad.

(With inputs from agencies.)