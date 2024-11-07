Left Menu

PCB Adjusts 2025 Champions Trophy Schedule Amid India Travel Concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board is prepared to alter the 2025 Champions Trophy schedule to allow India's matches to be in the UAE, as the Indian government may not allow travel to Pakistan. The PCB is urging the ICC to finalize the schedule amidst socio-political and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:10 IST
PCB Adjusts 2025 Champions Trophy Schedule Amid India Travel Concerns
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its willingness to adjust the schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy. This shift comes amid India's potential refusal to play matches in Pakistan due to ongoing socio-political and security issues.

A 'Hybrid Model', similar to the one used for the 2023 Asia Cup, may be employed. During the Asia Cup, India's matches took place in Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan. Sources indicate India's games might occur in Dubai or Sharjah.

The PCB is urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to announce the tournament schedule soon. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approval is pending, and PCB is pressing for official confirmation by November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024