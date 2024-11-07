PCB Adjusts 2025 Champions Trophy Schedule Amid India Travel Concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its willingness to adjust the schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy. This shift comes amid India's potential refusal to play matches in Pakistan due to ongoing socio-political and security issues.

A 'Hybrid Model', similar to the one used for the 2023 Asia Cup, may be employed. During the Asia Cup, India's matches took place in Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan. Sources indicate India's games might occur in Dubai or Sharjah.

The PCB is urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to announce the tournament schedule soon. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approval is pending, and PCB is pressing for official confirmation by November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)