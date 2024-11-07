Stade Rennais Sack Coach Julien Stephan Amid Poor Season Start
Stade Rennais has terminated Julien Stephan's contract after a disappointing start to the season, winning only three of their first 10 league matches. Interim coach Sebastien Tambouret will lead the team while a formal decision is awaited, following their recent 4-0 defeat to AJ Auxerre.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:38 IST
- Country:
- France
Stade Rennais has dismissed head coach Julien Stephan following a lackluster start to the Ligue 1 season, securing victories in just three out of their initial 10 matches.
The club announced the decision in a statement, indicating an internal procedure involving Stephan, Denis Zanko, and Bouziane Benaraibi. Sebastien Tambouret will serve as interim coach, with support from Denis Arnaud and Pierre-Alexandre Lelievre, until a formal decision is made.
This move follows Rennais' fifth loss of the season, a decisive 4-0 defeat to AJ Auxerre, raising questions about the future direction of the club.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement