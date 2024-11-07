Stade Rennais Sack Coach Julien Stephan Amid Poor Season Start

Stade Rennais has dismissed head coach Julien Stephan following a lackluster start to the Ligue 1 season, securing victories in just three out of their initial 10 matches.

The club announced the decision in a statement, indicating an internal procedure involving Stephan, Denis Zanko, and Bouziane Benaraibi. Sebastien Tambouret will serve as interim coach, with support from Denis Arnaud and Pierre-Alexandre Lelievre, until a formal decision is made.

This move follows Rennais' fifth loss of the season, a decisive 4-0 defeat to AJ Auxerre, raising questions about the future direction of the club.

