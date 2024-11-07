Left Menu

Beyond Boundaries: Unveiling the Coaching Secrets of Indian Cricket

Sandeep Patil's autobiography, co-authored with Clayton Murzello, discusses the contrasting coaching styles of John Wright, Greg Chappell, and Anil Kumble. Patil credits Wright's success to his player-centric approach, while Chappell's authoritarian style clashed with the Indian cricket culture, affecting team dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sandeep Patil, a 1983 World Cup champion and former India A coach, in his new autobiography 'Beyond Boundaries,' co-authored with journalist Clayton Murzello, delves into the various coaching paradigms witnessed by Indian cricket.

Patil lauds John Wright for his approach that harmonized well with the Indian team's ethos, contrasting it with Greg Chappell's aggressive methods that led to discord.

The insider's perspective from Patil offers a critical evaluation of how influential cricket figures adapted—or failed to adapt—to the nuances of Indian cricket culture, shedding light on their impact on the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

