Haryana Steelers Triumph Over Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi Showdown

The Haryana Steelers orchestrated an emphatic 35-22 victory over the Gujarat Giants at the GMCB Indoor Stadium on Thursday, marking a strong comeback in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Vinay was the standout performer for the Steelers, securing nine raid points. His Super Raid just one minute into the game set the tone for the match, energizing his teammates Naveen and Jaya Soorya to elevate their game. Despite Guman Singh's valiant all-round efforts for the Giants, his lack of support from teammates allowed the Steelers to maintain a firm grip on the lead, ending the first half at 18-13.

The second half mirrored the first half with the Steelers maintaining relentless pressure. The game saw high stakes with several do-or-die raids. Key moments included Balaji D securing a point for Jaya Soorya, while Jaideep's tactical prowess led to Himanshu Singh's dismissal. Despite a consistent fight from Guman Singh, the Giants faced their first All Out with mere minutes left, sealing their defeat.

Ultimately, it was a team effort by the Haryana Steelers, with Vinay spearheading the raid tally with 9 points and Mohammadreza Shadloui contributing 6 points, leading to their well-deserved triumph over the Gujarat Giants.

