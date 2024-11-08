Chelsea Crush FC Noah with Spectacular 8-0 Victory

Chelsea delivered a football masterclass by defeating Armenian side FC Noah 8-0 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. Demonstrating their dominance in the Conference League, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku starred with two goals each, leading the team to maintain their position at the top of the standings.

The match's opening goal came swiftly, just 12 minutes in, courtesy of Tosin Adarabioyo's header from a corner, with Marc Guiu quickly adding a second after capitalizing on a defensive mistake. The onslaught continued with a header from Alex Disasi and a clinical finish from Joao Felix, who was set up by Enzo Fernandez.

A stunning shot by Mykhailo Mudryk and a second goal from Felix sealed a six-goal first half. Though Chelsea eased off slightly in the second half, Nkunku added two more, capitalizing on a rebound and converting a penalty, ensuring Chelsea's emphatic victory and a leading spot in the group due to goal difference.

