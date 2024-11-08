Pakistan's Tenacious Bowlers Topple Australia in Adelaide ODI

In a gripping encounter at the Adelaide Oval, Pakistan's seamer Haris Rauf spearheaded a formidable bowling attack, capturing five wickets and holding Australia to a meager total of 163 runs in the second ODI of the series, played on Friday.

Mohammad Rizwan, stepping into the captaincy role for the 'Men in Green', faced a setback with a two-wicket loss to Australia in the series opener. However, Pakistan's performance witnessed a remarkable resurgence under Rizwan's leadership in this game, as they efficiently restricted the hosts by choosing to let them bat first.

The Australian innings crumbled, with initial contributions from openers Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk, who formed a brief partnership. Standout player Steven Smith emerged as the highest scorer with 35 runs but garnered little support, as key batsmen faltered under Pakistan's relentless bowling onslaught.

Shaheen Afridi's solid comeback with three wickets was noteworthy, alongside the steady contributions from Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah, each taking a wicket. Despite a valiant attempt by Adam Zampa to add vital runs at the tail end of the innings, Australia succumbed early, with 15 overs to spare.

Entering the match needing 164 runs to secure victory, Pakistan rose to the challenge, brimming with newfound confidence under Rizwan's strategic command, now set to level the series in pursuit of an exhilarating ODI clash.

