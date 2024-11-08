Left Menu

Telugu Titans Shine at PKL Season 11 Finale in Hyderabad

As the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 reaches its Hyderabad finale, the Telugu Titans, led by Pawan Sehrawat, are on a winning streak. Their last match here sees them facing champions Puneri Paltan. Sehrawat credits the team's morale boost to coach Krishan Kumar Hooda's motivational leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:14 IST
Telugu Titans Shine at PKL Season 11 Finale in Hyderabad
Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 drawing to a close in Hyderabad, the Telugu Titans have found their stride under the leadership of captain Pawan Sehrawat, securing a series of victories. Their final Hyderabad match pits them against reigning champions Puneri Paltan, a crucial encounter for the team.

Pawan Sehrawat, who is displaying excellent form, acknowledged the young team's potential for further improvement despite their recent success. He emphasized his enjoyment of the game, attributing it to playing without pressure. 'We've secured wins but must address minor mistakes during training,' Sehrawat mentioned in a PKL release.

Sehrawat highlighted the pivotal role of head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda in revitalizing the team, expressing gratitude for the motivational support that allowed players to approach games with confidence. 'Our coach's faith in us eliminated pre-match tensions, enabling clear-headed performance,' he shared.

Despite mixed results, the Hyderabad crowd at GMCB Indoor Stadium has passionately supported the Titans. Sehrawat expressed appreciation for the fans' loyalty both in Hyderabad and Noida, crediting them for their unwavering support. 'Their enthusiasm, whether in-stadium or on social media, has been invaluable,' he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024