Telugu Titans Shine at PKL Season 11 Finale in Hyderabad

With the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 drawing to a close in Hyderabad, the Telugu Titans have found their stride under the leadership of captain Pawan Sehrawat, securing a series of victories. Their final Hyderabad match pits them against reigning champions Puneri Paltan, a crucial encounter for the team.

Pawan Sehrawat, who is displaying excellent form, acknowledged the young team's potential for further improvement despite their recent success. He emphasized his enjoyment of the game, attributing it to playing without pressure. 'We've secured wins but must address minor mistakes during training,' Sehrawat mentioned in a PKL release.

Sehrawat highlighted the pivotal role of head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda in revitalizing the team, expressing gratitude for the motivational support that allowed players to approach games with confidence. 'Our coach's faith in us eliminated pre-match tensions, enabling clear-headed performance,' he shared.

Despite mixed results, the Hyderabad crowd at GMCB Indoor Stadium has passionately supported the Titans. Sehrawat expressed appreciation for the fans' loyalty both in Hyderabad and Noida, crediting them for their unwavering support. 'Their enthusiasm, whether in-stadium or on social media, has been invaluable,' he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)