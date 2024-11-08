Left Menu

Indian Hockey Team Recognized for Olympic Success

The Indian men's hockey team was celebrated by the International Hockey Federation for winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, marking their second consecutive bronze in the prestigious event after a 52-year gap. The recognition coincides with the centennial of international hockey in India.

Updated: 08-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:59 IST
The Indian men's hockey team received high honors from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram and French Hockey Federation head Isabelle Jouin. The ceremony took place during the FIH Congress, highlighting the team's remarkable achievement at the global level.

The team earned worldwide recognition for clinching the bronze medal at the recent Paris Olympics. Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh accepted the prestigious award on behalf of the team during the ceremony.

In a statement, Hockey India expressed immense gratitude towards FIH for the honor, emphasizing the significance of this recognition in the 100th year of international hockey's rich history in India. The team's victory over Spain secured a historic consecutive bronze at the Olympics after over five decades.

