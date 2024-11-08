Left Menu

Spain's Rising Stars: Omorodion and Casado Shine in Nations League Call-Up

Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado are making headlines with call-ups for Spain's Nations League squad. Omorodion's stellar performance for Porto has earned him a place, while Casado steps up in Barcelona's midfield. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praises their potential, despite setbacks for other players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:49 IST
In a bold move, Spain has called up Samu Omorodion to their Nations League squad for upcoming matches against Denmark and Switzerland. The 20-year-old striker has made an impressive start with Portuguese side Porto, catching the eye of national coach Luis de la Fuente.

Omorodion, who dazzled at the Olympics, has scored 11 goals in 11 games between the Portuguese league and the Europa League. "It's time to give him continuity," de la Fuente stated, acknowledging the young talent's impact. Meanwhile, Barcelona's Marc Casado, another young star, will also join the ranks amid injury challenges within the team.

While Spain secures key players, the absence of Pau Cubarsi due to injury shifts focus to Athletic Bilbao's Aitor Paredes. Despite setbacks, Spain seeks to dominate the league, aiming to clinch the top spot in their group with a current lead over Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

