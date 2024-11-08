Spain's Rising Stars: Omorodion and Casado Shine in Nations League Call-Up

In a bold move, Spain has called up Samu Omorodion to their Nations League squad for upcoming matches against Denmark and Switzerland. The 20-year-old striker has made an impressive start with Portuguese side Porto, catching the eye of national coach Luis de la Fuente.

Omorodion, who dazzled at the Olympics, has scored 11 goals in 11 games between the Portuguese league and the Europa League. "It's time to give him continuity," de la Fuente stated, acknowledging the young talent's impact. Meanwhile, Barcelona's Marc Casado, another young star, will also join the ranks amid injury challenges within the team.

While Spain secures key players, the absence of Pau Cubarsi due to injury shifts focus to Athletic Bilbao's Aitor Paredes. Despite setbacks, Spain seeks to dominate the league, aiming to clinch the top spot in their group with a current lead over Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)