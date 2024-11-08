Tensions Rise as PCB Chair Warns India Amid Champions Trophy Standoff

In a stark warning, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has stated that India should not anticipate any "good gestures" following new developments related to the Rohit Sharma-led team's participation in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year. Reports suggest that India has declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament anticipated in early 2025.

Reacting to these reports, Naqvi expressed his dissatisfaction, signaling a growing rift. "Pakistan has historically extended numerous goodwill gestures, but there is no guarantee we will continue to do so," Naqvi, who also serves as the interior minister, told reporters in Lahore, as Geo News reported. The Champions Trophy will feature groups consisting of teams like Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and defending champions Pakistan.

Cricket ties between India and Pakistan have remained suspended since the 2012-13 Pakistan tour of India, attributed to longstanding political tension. Since then, both teams have only clashed in major ICC events and the Asia Cup. The last Test encounter occurred back in December 2007 in India, and India hasn't undertaken a bilateral tour to Pakistan since 2006, with their latest visit being for the Asia Cup in 2008. Last year, Pakistan was meant to wholly host the Asia Cup; however, India contested their matches in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model.

Their latest showdown happened at the ICC T20 World Cup this year on July 9 at Nassau County Stadium, New York, USA. During the match, India set a target of 119, propelled by Rishabh Pant's 42 runs. Jasprit Bumrah then delivered an outstanding performance with figures of 3/14, helping India to defend the total by restricting Pakistan to 113/7, thus achieving a narrow six-run win. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)