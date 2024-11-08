Left Menu

Rassie Erasmus Revamps Springboks for Scotland Clash

South Africa's rugby coach Rassie Erasmus has announced major changes to his squad for the match against Scotland, focusing on experienced players with World Cup victories. Eben Etzebeth takes over captaincy, leading a team with key adjustments in both forward and back positions to face the Scots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:57 IST
South African rugby coach Rassie Erasmus has introduced significant changes to the national team for their upcoming game against Scotland at Murrayfield, with 11 new starters and Eben Etzebeth appointed as captain. This strategic move includes a 7-1 bench split between forwards and backs.

The squad comprises seasoned players, with scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse as the sole backline player retained from the squad that triumphed over Argentina. Notably, Handre Pollard returns at flyhalf, while the new center pairing consists of Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am.

In preparation, Erasmus emphasized the experience within the team, as 21 of the 23 players have previously claimed a Rugby World Cup win. The Springboks aim to extend their winning streak against Scotland, having defeated them in the last eight tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

