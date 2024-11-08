Verstappen’s Quest for Formula One Glory in Las Vegas: A Data-Driven Race

Max Verstappen is on the brink of securing his fourth consecutive Formula One title as he gears up for a pivotal race in Las Vegas. The Dutch driver will navigate a street circuit along Las Vegas' iconic Strip, a course that his team, Red Bull Racing, has already simulated a staggering eight billion times.

Scheduled for November 23rd, this Saturday night race could crown Verstappen champion with two rounds still remaining. Red Bull Racing, in collaboration with Oracle, employs advanced cloud computing simulations to refine their race strategies, analyzing data from practice sessions to enhance decision-making.

Utilizing Oracle's cloud infrastructure provides strategic advantages, including cost reduction and increased sustainability, under Formula One's stringent budgetary constraints. Red Bull Racing's methodical approach, refined through countless simulations, is pivotal for optimizing race outcomes and ensuring preparedness for any unforeseen events.

(With inputs from agencies.)