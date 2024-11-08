Sanju Samson Makes History with Back-to-Back T20I Centuries

In a historic feat, Sanju Samson has emerged as the first Indian cricketer to score back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals. Samson's scintillating performance came at Kingsmead, Durban, where he scored 107 runs off just 50 balls, an innings decorated with seven fours and ten towering sixes.

India, after being put to bat by South Africa, faced early setbacks when Abhishek Sharma fell for a mere 7. However, Samson, together with captain Suryakumar Yadav, stabilized the innings, forming a crucial 66-run partnership. Suryakumar fell to Patrick Kruger for 21, but Samson continued his assault, ably supported by Tilak Varma, who added a brisk 33.

However, despite aggressive starts, subsequent batsmen could not capitalize, with Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh failing to make significant impacts. Gerald Coetzee emerged as the chief destroyer for South Africa, snagging 3 for 37, as India was restricted to a total of 202/8 at the close of innings.

