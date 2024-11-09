Antisemitic Violence in Amsterdam Raises Concerns Across Europe

Israeli soccer fans fell victim to antisemitic attacks in Amsterdam following a match against Maccabi Tel Aviv, as noted by Dutch authorities. These assaults, driven by social media calls for targeting Jewish individuals, resulted in injuries and arrests.

Reports of antisemitic behavior have escalated across Europe amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with tensions rising in Amsterdam prior to the game. Despite the ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations near the stadium, Israeli fans chanted anti-Arab slogans, escalating the situation.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from European authorities, emphasizing a strong stance against all forms of hate. Dutch officials have vowed to prosecute the perpetrators, reflecting a commitment to ensuring safety at future events involving Israeli teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)