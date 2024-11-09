Italy's Squad Shuffle: Key Players Miss Out Due to Injuries

Italy's national football team is undergoing a significant reshuffle as injuries sideline key centre-backs Riccardo Calafiori and Mattia Gabbia. Both players have been omitted from Luciano Spalletti's squad for the crucial Nations League fixtures against Belgium and France, slated for later this month.

Arsenal's Calafiori suffered a knee injury during a Champions League clash, while AC Milan's Gabbia is out due to a calf issue. Additionally, AS Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli have not been included. In their stead, Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo, Juve's Nicolo Savona, and Lazio's Nicolo Rovella, who has shown strong early-season form, make their squad debuts.

Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella returns to the squad after recovering from nose surgery. Italy currently tops Group A2 with 10 points from four matches, leading France and Belgium. The team will visit Belgium on Thursday before hosting France over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)