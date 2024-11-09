Italy's Squad Shake-Up: Injuries Open Doors for New Faces

Italy's national football team experiences significant changes in its lineup for this month's Nations League matches against Belgium and France as centre-backs Riccardo Calafiori and Matteo Gabbia miss out due to injuries. Calafiori suffered a knee injury in a recent Champions League game, while Gabbia is sidelined with a calf issue.

Manager Luciano Spalletti also excluded AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini and Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli. He instead turned to Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo, Juventus' Nicolo Savona, and Lazio's Nicolo Rovella, all making their first appearances. Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella returns after recovering from nose surgery.

With Italy leading Group A2 by a slender point over France, the upcoming fixtures assume great significance. They travel to Belgium on Thursday before hosting France three days later. The updated squad includes prominent players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nicolo Barella.

