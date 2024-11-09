Left Menu

Italy's Squad Shake-Up: Injuries Open Doors for New Faces

Italy's national football team sees changes as Riccardo Calafiori and Matteo Gabbia miss upcoming Nations League matches due to injuries. Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo, Juventus' Nicolo Savona, and Lazio's Nicolo Rovella make their debuts, while Nicolo Barella returns to the squad after recovering from surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 02:11 IST
Italy's Squad Shake-Up: Injuries Open Doors for New Faces

Italy's national football team experiences significant changes in its lineup for this month's Nations League matches against Belgium and France as centre-backs Riccardo Calafiori and Matteo Gabbia miss out due to injuries. Calafiori suffered a knee injury in a recent Champions League game, while Gabbia is sidelined with a calf issue.

Manager Luciano Spalletti also excluded AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini and Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli. He instead turned to Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo, Juventus' Nicolo Savona, and Lazio's Nicolo Rovella, all making their first appearances. Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella returns after recovering from nose surgery.

With Italy leading Group A2 by a slender point over France, the upcoming fixtures assume great significance. They travel to Belgium on Thursday before hosting France three days later. The updated squad includes prominent players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nicolo Barella.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024