Dilshan Madushanka Joins Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Squad

Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign welcomes a fresh face as Dilshan Madushanka is brought into the squad to replace the injured Matheesha Pathirana. This decision was ratified by the ICC's Event Technical Committee on Wednesday.

Pathirana, who strained a muscle during Sri Lanka's recent encounter with Australia, has been forced to step aside. His injury struck during their Group B match at Pallekele, where Sri Lanka secured victory over the Australians with an eight-wicket lead.

The pacer had initially been part of the lineup facing Ireland and Oman, although his game time against Australia was cut short after delivering just three balls before the setback occurred.

