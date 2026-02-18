Dilshan Madushanka Joins Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Squad
Dilshan Madushanka has been approved as the replacement for the injured Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lankan squad for the T20 World Cup. Pathirana suffered a muscle strain against Australia, limiting his participation. Madushanka steps in after Pathirana's brief appearances against Ireland and Oman.
Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign welcomes a fresh face as Dilshan Madushanka is brought into the squad to replace the injured Matheesha Pathirana. This decision was ratified by the ICC's Event Technical Committee on Wednesday.
Pathirana, who strained a muscle during Sri Lanka's recent encounter with Australia, has been forced to step aside. His injury struck during their Group B match at Pallekele, where Sri Lanka secured victory over the Australians with an eight-wicket lead.
The pacer had initially been part of the lineup facing Ireland and Oman, although his game time against Australia was cut short after delivering just three balls before the setback occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
