Veteran Coach Lana Returns: A Star Wars Twist in Brazilian Football

Just ahead of his 78th birthday, Aderbal Lana, Brazil's oldest club coach, has signed a new contract with Princesa do Solimoes, notable for its Star Wars-themed social media announcement. It marks Lana's fourth tenure at the Amazonian club, emphasizing his enduring impact on regional football.

With a career spanning more than 50 years, Lana has managed 25 clubs, primarily in Brazil's Serie D and the Amazon championship. Despite moving teams four times this year, he continues to thrive in his coaching role.

In an April interview, Lana expressed his belief that age is a state of mind. His record of nine Amazon championship titles speaks to his formidable skill and dedication, with recent successes including a 2017 win with Manaus.

