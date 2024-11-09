Veteran Coach Lana Returns: A Star Wars Twist in Brazilian Football
Aderbal Lana, Brazil's oldest professional club coach, renews his contract with Princesa do Solimoes. Known for his achievements in the Amazon championship, Lana brings over half a century of experience. At nearly 78, he remains vital and passionate, advocating the philosophy that age is merely a mindset.
Just ahead of his 78th birthday, Aderbal Lana, Brazil's oldest club coach, has signed a new contract with Princesa do Solimoes, notable for its Star Wars-themed social media announcement. It marks Lana's fourth tenure at the Amazonian club, emphasizing his enduring impact on regional football.
With a career spanning more than 50 years, Lana has managed 25 clubs, primarily in Brazil's Serie D and the Amazon championship. Despite moving teams four times this year, he continues to thrive in his coaching role.
In an April interview, Lana expressed his belief that age is a state of mind. His record of nine Amazon championship titles speaks to his formidable skill and dedication, with recent successes including a 2017 win with Manaus.
