Dhruv Jurel Shines but India A Falters Against Australia A

Dhruv Jurel showcased his skills with a second consecutive half-century but couldn't stop India A from losing to Australia A by six wickets in the unofficial Test series, ending 0-2. Despite Jurel's efforts and Prasidh Krishna's impressive bowling, India A succumbed to Australia A's strong performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:34 IST
Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel made a compelling case for his future inclusion in India's Test eleven with a standout half-century, yet it was not enough to prevent India A from falling to Australia A by six wickets on Saturday in the second unofficial Test match.

Despite Jurel's efforts and contributions from teammates such as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tanush Kotian, India A set a modest target of 168 runs, which Australia A chased with relative ease, thanks to Sam Kontas' unbeaten 73 and solid performances from Beau Webster and Corey Rocchiccioli.

Prasidh Krishna enhanced his prospects with six wickets in the match, aiding India A's hopes briefly during Australia A's chase. However, Australia A prevailed, clinching the series 2-0, with another dominant display.

(With inputs from agencies.)

