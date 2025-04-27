Left Menu

Prasidh Krishna's Saliva Strategy Sparks IPL Bowling Comeback

India and Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna credits the return of saliva for improved bowling performances in the current IPL season. After battling injuries and a tough past season, Krishna has regained form, amassing 16 wickets in eight games. He emphasizes teamwork, strategy, and adapting to game conditions as key elements in the resurgence.

India and Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna attributes the resurgence of bowlers in the IPL to the reintroduction of saliva as a ball-polishing strategy. After facing towering totals last season, the bowlers appear to have the upper hand, effectively countering batting challenges.

Following a lengthy injury hiatus, Krishna has returned to form, securing a joint-highest wicket-taker spot with Josh Hazlewood. The 2025 IPL season allows saliva use again following its pandemic-induced ban, offering subtle yet impactful benefits in ball control.

Kristian's rigorous preparation and clear strategy alongside coach Ashish Nehra have paid off, enhancing his game understanding and confidence. The 29-year-old commends the collective effort of bowlers for learning from past experiences and executing plans adeptly in the ongoing season.

