Left Menu

Andre Russell Out: West Indies Struggle in T20I Series Against England

Star all-rounder Andre Russell is sidelined due to an ankle injury, missing the remaining T20Is against England. West Indies face a tough challenge, down 2-0 in the series, as they bring in all-rounder Shamar Springer and recall fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for the final matches in St Lucia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:06 IST
Andre Russell Out: West Indies Struggle in T20I Series Against England
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • West Indies

Star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will not participate in the remaining three T20 Internationals of the five-match series against England. Russell suffered an ankle injury during the series opener in Barbados, which also caused him to miss the second match where the West Indies were defeated by seven wickets.

The Caribbean team, trailing 2-0 in the series, faces an uphill battle without Russell. To fill the gap, all-rounder Shamar Springer has been called into the squad. Additionally, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph re-joins the team for the final three matches after serving a two-game suspension for an on-field incident in the third ODI against England.

Alzarri Joseph's return results in Shamar Joseph's exclusion from the squad. The remaining T20I matches are set to take place in St Lucia, with the third match against England scheduled for Thursday. The West Indies squad for the series includes captain Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024