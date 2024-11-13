Andre Russell Out: West Indies Struggle in T20I Series Against England

Star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will not participate in the remaining three T20 Internationals of the five-match series against England. Russell suffered an ankle injury during the series opener in Barbados, which also caused him to miss the second match where the West Indies were defeated by seven wickets.

The Caribbean team, trailing 2-0 in the series, faces an uphill battle without Russell. To fill the gap, all-rounder Shamar Springer has been called into the squad. Additionally, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph re-joins the team for the final three matches after serving a two-game suspension for an on-field incident in the third ODI against England.

Alzarri Joseph's return results in Shamar Joseph's exclusion from the squad. The remaining T20I matches are set to take place in St Lucia, with the third match against England scheduled for Thursday. The West Indies squad for the series includes captain Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, and others.

