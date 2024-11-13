Brett Lee's Bold Advice to Kohli & Sharma: Take a Break for BGT Success

Former star Australian pacer Brett Lee has recommended Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma take a hiatus from the sport. Lee believes this break could help the duo regain their form ahead of the eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This year, the two have faced challenges, with Kohli managing just 250 runs across six matches and Rohit averaging 29.40 from 11 matches. India's recent 0-3 defeat against New Zealand has only heightened scrutiny over their performances. They are crucial for India's ambitions to qualify for their third consecutive World Test Championship Final.

Lee suggests that both players could benefit from refining their techniques during this break. Emphasizing the need to "freshen up," Lee pointed out that Australian bowlers are already gearing up to challenge the Indian openers, especially Rohit, with fast-paced deliveries. The Border-Gavaskar series commences on November 22 in Perth, with matches lined up across key Australian venues until early January.

(With inputs from agencies.)