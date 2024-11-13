Ponting vs Gambhir: Battle of the Cricket Titans
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting responded to India's head coach Gautam Gambhir calling him a 'prickly character'. Ponting clarified his comments on Virat Kohli's form weren't a dig but expressed concern over Kohli's performance dip. He praised Kohli's resilience, citing the star's capability to recover his form.
In a recent exchange between cricket legends, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting addressed a jibe from India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, describing him as a 'prickly character.'
Ponting clarified that his remarks on Virat Kohli's recent struggles were not meant as a critique but stemmed from genuine concern over Kohli's form. With just two centuries in five years, any international player would face scrutiny, he pointed out.
Ponting emphasized his admiration for Kohli's resilience, suggesting that the cricket star has the ability to reclaim his top form, especially given his past success in Australia.
