Ponting vs Gambhir: Battle of the Cricket Titans

In a recent exchange between cricket legends, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting addressed a jibe from India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, describing him as a 'prickly character.'

Ponting clarified that his remarks on Virat Kohli's recent struggles were not meant as a critique but stemmed from genuine concern over Kohli's form. With just two centuries in five years, any international player would face scrutiny, he pointed out.

Ponting emphasized his admiration for Kohli's resilience, suggesting that the cricket star has the ability to reclaim his top form, especially given his past success in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)