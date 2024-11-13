Left Menu

Ponting vs Gambhir: Battle of the Cricket Titans

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting responded to India's head coach Gautam Gambhir calling him a 'prickly character'. Ponting clarified his comments on Virat Kohli's form weren't a dig but expressed concern over Kohli's performance dip. He praised Kohli's resilience, citing the star's capability to recover his form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:28 IST
Ponting vs Gambhir: Battle of the Cricket Titans
Ricky Ponting
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a recent exchange between cricket legends, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting addressed a jibe from India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, describing him as a 'prickly character.'

Ponting clarified that his remarks on Virat Kohli's recent struggles were not meant as a critique but stemmed from genuine concern over Kohli's form. With just two centuries in five years, any international player would face scrutiny, he pointed out.

Ponting emphasized his admiration for Kohli's resilience, suggesting that the cricket star has the ability to reclaim his top form, especially given his past success in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024