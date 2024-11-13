Left Menu

Brett Lee's Call: Reset and Rise, Rohit and Kohli!

Former Australian bowler Brett Lee advises India's key players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to focus on their techniques and reset mental strategies ahead of the crucial Test series against Australia. Their recent performances have been under scrutiny after a lackluster series in New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:58 IST
Brett Lee Image Credit: Flickr
In a direct piece of advice ahead of the intense Border-Gavaskar series down under, former Australian pacer Brett Lee has urged Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to hit the 'reset button'. With the series commencing in Perth shortly, Lee emphasizes the importance of refining their techniques and mental game to shake off recent struggles.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two pillars of Indian cricket, have come under the scanner following a disappointing outing in the 0-3 Test defeat against New Zealand. Lee, sharing insights on his YouTube channel, highlighted the need for both players to revisit their basics, ponder over their aggressive style, and prepare strategically for Australia's formidable pacers.

While Rohit has amassed only 588 runs across 11 Tests this year, Kohli's tally stands at 250 runs in six Tests. Lee attributes part of their decline to an overly aggressive approach, urging them to focus on technical consistency as they face an Australian attack that will scrutinize every chink in their defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

