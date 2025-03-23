Piastri's Triumph: Australia's F1 Phenom Claims Victory in China

In a stunning comeback, Australian Formula One driver Oscar Piastri clinched victory at the Chinese Grand Prix, leading a McLaren one-two finish alongside teammate Lando Norris.

This pivotal win follows Piastri's earlier season setbacks and maintains McLaren's undefeated record this year, showcasing the team's remarkable prowess on the track.

Mercedes' George Russell secured a third-place finish, outpacing Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes rounded out the top six.

(With inputs from agencies.)