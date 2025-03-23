Piastri's Triumph: Australia's F1 Phenom Claims Victory in China
Australian driver Oscar Piastri secured a significant win at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, leading a McLaren one-two finish with Lando Norris following. The victory marked a strong comeback for Piastri after a disappointing season start, keeping McLaren unbeaten in the current season's races.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:09 IST
- Country:
- China
In a stunning comeback, Australian Formula One driver Oscar Piastri clinched victory at the Chinese Grand Prix, leading a McLaren one-two finish alongside teammate Lando Norris.
This pivotal win follows Piastri's earlier season setbacks and maintains McLaren's undefeated record this year, showcasing the team's remarkable prowess on the track.
Mercedes' George Russell secured a third-place finish, outpacing Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes rounded out the top six.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
YesMadam Salon Rolls Out VIP Rides for Women’s Day - Arrive at the Salon in a Mercedes!
Lando Norris Shocks with Pole at Australian GP
Lando Norris Secures Pole at Australian Grand Prix
Lando Norris Triumphs at Australian Grand Prix's Intense Qualifiers
Mercedes-Benz Expands Maybach Range in India with New Luxury Model