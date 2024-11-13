Left Menu

Bruno Fernandes Backs Ruben Amorim to Revitalize Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes expresses confidence in new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's ability to make a significant impact at the club. Amorim, who transformed Sporting with consecutive league wins, starts at Old Trafford amid high hopes from fans and players for a new era of success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:06 IST
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is optimistic about the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford. Fernandes believes that Amorim can replicate the impressive impact he had at Sporting, leading to consecutive league triumphs.

Amorim took the helm at United following Sporting's commanding 4-2 victory over Braga, marking their 11th consecutive win. The Portuguese club had not seen such success for almost 20 years until Amorim's leadership led them to league victory in 2021, a feat admired by Fernandes.

Despite challenges, Fernandes sees Amorim as a transformative figure. Fans are hopeful as Amorim prepares for his first United game against Ipswich Town on November 24, after taking over from interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who departed the club recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

