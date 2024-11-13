Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Highlights from Sailing to Tennis

The sports briefing includes France's Nicolas Lunven breaking sailing records in the Vendee Globe race, Jake Paul's boxing ambitions, Rory McIlroy's golf achievements, NBA and NHL match highlights, rugby team changes, a major NFL contract extension, and challenges faced by tennis tournaments due to weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:30 IST
Sports Roundup: Highlights from Sailing to Tennis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable feat, France's Nicolas Lunven set a new record for the longest distance covered in a monohull yacht by a solo skipper during the Vendee Globe race, distancing himself with 546.60 nautical miles over 24 hours.

Boxing influencer Jake Paul plots his next big match against Canelo Alvarez, contingent on a win over veteran Mike Tyson. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy contemplates his strong 2024 golf performances despite the sting of a U.S. Open loss.

The sports landscape witnessed fierce NBA and NHL performances, with the Warriors winning over the Mavericks and the Winnipeg Jets prevailing against the Rangers. Noteworthy rugby line-up changes and a substantial NFL contract for Deommodore Lenoir also headlined the day's sports news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024