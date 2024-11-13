Sports Roundup: Highlights from Sailing to Tennis
In a remarkable feat, France's Nicolas Lunven set a new record for the longest distance covered in a monohull yacht by a solo skipper during the Vendee Globe race, distancing himself with 546.60 nautical miles over 24 hours.
Boxing influencer Jake Paul plots his next big match against Canelo Alvarez, contingent on a win over veteran Mike Tyson. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy contemplates his strong 2024 golf performances despite the sting of a U.S. Open loss.
The sports landscape witnessed fierce NBA and NHL performances, with the Warriors winning over the Mavericks and the Winnipeg Jets prevailing against the Rangers. Noteworthy rugby line-up changes and a substantial NFL contract for Deommodore Lenoir also headlined the day's sports news.
