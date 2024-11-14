Left Menu

Tilak Varma Shines with Spectacular Maiden Century in Epic T20I Clash

Tilak Varma's unbeaten century led India to a thrilling 11-run victory over South Africa in the third T20I, as Marco Jansen's late surge fell short. India now leads the series 2-1 after posting 219 for six, thanks in part to contributions from Tilak and Abhishek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Centurion | Updated: 14-11-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 01:10 IST
Tilak Varma Shines with Spectacular Maiden Century in Epic T20I Clash
Tilak Varma
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Tilak Varma delivered a scintillating performance with his maiden century, steering India to a gripping 11-run win over South Africa in the third T20I on Wednesday. Despite Marco Jansen's late counterattack, India's lead in the four-match series extended to 2-1.

Tilak's unbeaten knock of 107 off just 56 balls guided India to a formidable score of 219 for six, but Jansen's explosive batting — scoring 54 off 17 balls with a strike-rate of 317 — almost overshadowed the achievement. South Africa concluded their innings at 208 for seven, unable to bridge the gap.

Jansen's maiden T20I fifty brought tensions to a crescendo before Arshdeep Singh's crucial bowling figures of 3 for 37 included dismissing Jansen leg-before with three balls remaining. Earlier, Tilak, alongside Abhishek's rapid-fire 50, dismantled the South African bowling attack to set up one of India's highest totals against them in T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024