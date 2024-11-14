Tilak Varma Shines with Spectacular Maiden Century in Epic T20I Clash

Tilak Varma delivered a scintillating performance with his maiden century, steering India to a gripping 11-run win over South Africa in the third T20I on Wednesday. Despite Marco Jansen's late counterattack, India's lead in the four-match series extended to 2-1.

Tilak's unbeaten knock of 107 off just 56 balls guided India to a formidable score of 219 for six, but Jansen's explosive batting — scoring 54 off 17 balls with a strike-rate of 317 — almost overshadowed the achievement. South Africa concluded their innings at 208 for seven, unable to bridge the gap.

Jansen's maiden T20I fifty brought tensions to a crescendo before Arshdeep Singh's crucial bowling figures of 3 for 37 included dismissing Jansen leg-before with three balls remaining. Earlier, Tilak, alongside Abhishek's rapid-fire 50, dismantled the South African bowling attack to set up one of India's highest totals against them in T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)