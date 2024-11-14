Left Menu

Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea Secure Africa Cup of Nations Spots

Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations without playing their latest matches as other results in their groups confirmed their progress. They join several other teams, including Algeria and Cameroon, in advancing to the finals set to occur in Morocco in 2025.

Updated: 14-11-2024 03:37 IST
Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea are the latest teams to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, clinching their places without playing as results elsewhere confirmed their advancement. Their spots were secured as the penultimate round of qualifiers unfolded on Wednesday.

In Group G, Ivory Coast's place in the top two was cemented after Sierra Leone drew with Chad, ensuring the Ivorians stay ahead with nine points from four matches. Equatorial Guinea, in Group E, progressed thanks to Liberia's 1-0 win over Togo, eliminating both those countries.

Both nations join a list of qualifiers that includes Algeria, Cameroon, and several others. More countries are expected to secure their spots as further qualifiers are scheduled. The finals are to be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

