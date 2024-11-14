Alcaraz Triumphs Despite Illness: Advances in ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz showcased resilience and technical brilliance as he overcame physical hurdles to triumph over Andrey Rublev, 6-3, 7-6 (8), at the ATP Finals. The victory reignited his hopes for a semifinal berth in the prestigious year-end tournament featuring the top eight players.

Alcaraz had been struggling with health issues, even cutting short a practice session. Yet, he impressively utilized drop shots to overpower Rublev, achieving over twice as many winners, 31-14. His strategic play included a pink nose strip to aid breathing, helping him fend off two second-set tiebreaker set points.

In other matches, Alexander Zverev continued his winning streak by defeating Ruud, thus leading the group standings. As ATP Finals progress, Alcaraz remains determined to advance, with an upcoming critical match against Zverev.

