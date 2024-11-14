Left Menu

India's Record-Breaking T20 Feat: Eighth 200-Plus Score in a Historic Year

In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, India made history with their eighth 200-plus total in T20 internationals in 2024, a record for a single calendar year. The feat was achieved during their victory against South Africa, solidifying India's standing as a powerhouse in world cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:05 IST
India's Record-Breaking T20 Feat: Eighth 200-Plus Score in a Historic Year
Tilak Varma celebrating his century. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Team India, in a commanding performance at Centurion, shattered records by achieving their eighth 200-plus total in T20 internationals in 2024, the most by any team in a single calendar year. This milestone was reached during their emphatic victory over South Africa at Centurion during the third T20I.

Invited to bat first after South Africa won the toss, India showcased a batting spectacle, led by Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 50 off 25 balls and a masterful maiden T20I century by Tilak Varma, who remained unbeaten at 107 off 56 deliveries. These efforts propelled India to a formidable total of 219/6 in 20 overs.

Despite a blitzkrieg attempt from South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen, India's bowling unit, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh's three crucial wickets and Varun Chakaravarthy's economical spell, ensured a comprehensive victory. With this win, India leads the four-match series 2-1, with Tilak Varma receiving the 'Player of the Match' award for his stellar batting performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024