India's Record-Breaking T20 Feat: Eighth 200-Plus Score in a Historic Year

Team India, in a commanding performance at Centurion, shattered records by achieving their eighth 200-plus total in T20 internationals in 2024, the most by any team in a single calendar year. This milestone was reached during their emphatic victory over South Africa at Centurion during the third T20I.

Invited to bat first after South Africa won the toss, India showcased a batting spectacle, led by Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 50 off 25 balls and a masterful maiden T20I century by Tilak Varma, who remained unbeaten at 107 off 56 deliveries. These efforts propelled India to a formidable total of 219/6 in 20 overs.

Despite a blitzkrieg attempt from South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen, India's bowling unit, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh's three crucial wickets and Varun Chakaravarthy's economical spell, ensured a comprehensive victory. With this win, India leads the four-match series 2-1, with Tilak Varma receiving the 'Player of the Match' award for his stellar batting performance.

