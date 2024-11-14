Left Menu

Lanka T10 Super League 2024: Cricketing Spectacle in Kandy

The first edition of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 kicks off on December 11 in Kandy. With six franchises, the tournament will follow a round-robin format leading to qualifiers and finals on December 19. Fans can expect thrilling cricket moments and ceremonies concluding the event.

Lanka T10 Super League logo. (Photo- Lanka T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The inaugural Lanka T10 Super League 2024 is poised to launch on December 11 in Kandy, marking the start of an eagerly anticipated cricket event. The opening ceremony will set the stage for the first match between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Bangla Tigers.

Six franchises, including Jaffna Titans, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Colombo Jaguars, Nuwara Eliya Kings, Kandy Bolts, and Team Galle Marvels, are gearing up to compete in a round-robin format. The league's structure, as per a recent press release, includes crucial qualifiers and an eliminator scheduled for December 18. Notably, Team 1 is set to face Team 2 in the first qualifier, while Team 3 and Team 4 will battle in the eliminator, followed by Qualifier 2 involving the qualifier 1 runner-up and eliminator victor.

The climactic title match will take place on December 19, featuring the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2. The tournament will conclude with a closing ceremony that promises to be as thrilling as the cricket contests themselves. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

