North Korean Troops in Russian-Ukrainian Conflict: A Strategic Alliance Unveiled

In a significant revelation, North Korea confirmed it has deployed troops to combat alongside Russia against Ukraine, a move ordered by leader Kim Jong Un. This marks the first confirmation from Pyongyang of its military involvement in the conflict.

The North Korean state news agency, KCNA, highlighted the strategic alliance between North Korea and Russia, citing the liberation of Russia's Kursk region as a testament to their military cooperation. Russia recently declared the expulsion of Ukrainian forces from their territory, although Ukraine contests this claim.

The deployment decision stemmed from a strategic partnership treaty signed by Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin. North Korea has sent approximately 14,000 troops, including reinforcements, to the conflict. Despite initial challenges due to lack of equipment, North Korean soldiers have adapted rapidly, confirming Russia's announcement that they are fighting in Kursk.

(With inputs from agencies.)