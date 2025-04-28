Left Menu

North Korean Troops in Russian-Ukrainian Conflict: A Strategic Alliance Unveiled

North Korea has confirmed deploying troops to support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, under orders from Kim Jong Un. This deployment is part of a strategic partnership with Russia, showcasing a strong military alliance. Despite heavy casualties, North Korean forces have adapted quickly to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 03:31 IST
North Korean Troops in Russian-Ukrainian Conflict: A Strategic Alliance Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant revelation, North Korea confirmed it has deployed troops to combat alongside Russia against Ukraine, a move ordered by leader Kim Jong Un. This marks the first confirmation from Pyongyang of its military involvement in the conflict.

The North Korean state news agency, KCNA, highlighted the strategic alliance between North Korea and Russia, citing the liberation of Russia's Kursk region as a testament to their military cooperation. Russia recently declared the expulsion of Ukrainian forces from their territory, although Ukraine contests this claim.

The deployment decision stemmed from a strategic partnership treaty signed by Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin. North Korea has sent approximately 14,000 troops, including reinforcements, to the conflict. Despite initial challenges due to lack of equipment, North Korean soldiers have adapted rapidly, confirming Russia's announcement that they are fighting in Kursk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025