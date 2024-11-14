UP Yoddhas Triumph Over Telugu Titans to End Losing Streak

Breaking a string of losses, UP Yoddhas clinched their first win in five matches, overcoming Telugu Titans 40-34 in the Pro Kabaddi League at Noida Indoor Stadium. Bhavani Rajput and Bharat Hooda delivered crucial Super 10s, ending the Titans' four-game winning streak with a gripping performance.

The match unfolded cautiously, with both teams assessing each other before Pawan Sehrawat propelled the Titans into a narrow early lead. However, a Super Tackle on Sehrawat equalized the score for UP Yoddhas, though Vijay Malik's dynamic four-point Super Raid temporarily reversed the Titans' fortunes.

As the action continued in the second half, UP Yoddhas surged forward with significant contributions from Hitesh's Super Tackle and an all-out that tilted momentum in their favor. Despite Malik's efforts to keep the Titans competitive, the Yoddhas maintained their lead, ultimately solidifying their win with strategic raids and defensive maneuvers.

