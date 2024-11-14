Left Menu

UP Yoddhas Triumph Over Telugu Titans to End Losing Streak

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League match, UP Yoddhas finally secured their first win in five games, defeating Telugu Titans 40-34. Despite a fierce performance by Vijay Malik, which included a Super 10, the Yoddhas' Rajput and Hooda's Super 10s sealed their victory at Noida Indoor Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:34 IST
Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Breaking a string of losses, UP Yoddhas clinched their first win in five matches, overcoming Telugu Titans 40-34 in the Pro Kabaddi League at Noida Indoor Stadium. Bhavani Rajput and Bharat Hooda delivered crucial Super 10s, ending the Titans' four-game winning streak with a gripping performance.

The match unfolded cautiously, with both teams assessing each other before Pawan Sehrawat propelled the Titans into a narrow early lead. However, a Super Tackle on Sehrawat equalized the score for UP Yoddhas, though Vijay Malik's dynamic four-point Super Raid temporarily reversed the Titans' fortunes.

As the action continued in the second half, UP Yoddhas surged forward with significant contributions from Hitesh's Super Tackle and an all-out that tilted momentum in their favor. Despite Malik's efforts to keep the Titans competitive, the Yoddhas maintained their lead, ultimately solidifying their win with strategic raids and defensive maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

