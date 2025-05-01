EU and US Gear Up for Trade Talks: Proposals on the Horizon

The European Union is preparing to unveil a series of proposals aimed at jumpstarting trade negotiations with the United States, according to reports from Bloomberg News. The proposals are expected to be shared with the U.S. next week, as cited by sources familiar with the development.

The agenda includes reducing trade and non-tariff barriers, enhancing European investments in the U.S., and working collaboratively on global challenges, such as China's steel overcapacity. Additionally, the EU aims to promote the purchasing of U.S. goods, including liquefied natural gas and advanced technologies.

This cooperative approach is hoped to reinvigorate economic relations and address shared international concerns, signaling a strategic alignment between the two economic powerhouses.

(With inputs from agencies.)