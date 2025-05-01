Left Menu

EU and US Gear Up for Trade Talks: Proposals on the Horizon

The EU plans to share proposals with the US to initiate trade talks, focusing on reducing trade barriers and boosting investments. The plan includes addressing global challenges like China's steel overcapacity, and encouraging the purchase of US goods such as liquefied natural gas and technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 02:32 IST
EU and US Gear Up for Trade Talks: Proposals on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is preparing to unveil a series of proposals aimed at jumpstarting trade negotiations with the United States, according to reports from Bloomberg News. The proposals are expected to be shared with the U.S. next week, as cited by sources familiar with the development.

The agenda includes reducing trade and non-tariff barriers, enhancing European investments in the U.S., and working collaboratively on global challenges, such as China's steel overcapacity. Additionally, the EU aims to promote the purchasing of U.S. goods, including liquefied natural gas and advanced technologies.

This cooperative approach is hoped to reinvigorate economic relations and address shared international concerns, signaling a strategic alignment between the two economic powerhouses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025