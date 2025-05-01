Record Soybean Sales Mark Turnaround for Argentina's Agriculture Sector

In a significant shift for Argentina's agriculture industry, the country has recorded its highest-ever single-day soybean sales volume for the year 2025, as announced by the Rosario grain exchange (BCR) on Wednesday.

Farmers sold 230,000 metric tons on Tuesday following harvest delays caused by excessive rainfall and policy uncertainties. These challenges had previously reduced trading to its slowest pace in over a decade. Argentina, known as the world's leading supplier of soybean oil and meal, saw improved sales spurred by a more stable exchange rate and urgent financial obligations for farmers ahead of the wheat planting season next month.

According to Lorena D'Angelo, an independent analyst, the upcoming maturity of financial commitments forced many producers to sell. Emilce Terre of BCR highlighted that a relatively stable exchange rate after the adoption of a currency floating scheme also boosted sales. Furthermore, dry weather conditions have benefited soybean harvesting, which had lagged behind the average pace of the last five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)