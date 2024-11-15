Left Menu

Nick Kyrgios Set for Electrifying Return to Tennis at Brisbane International

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is set to return at the Brisbane International, a warm-up event for the Australian Open. After struggling with injuries, Kyrgios is eager to regain his form. The Brisbane International runs from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5, followed by the Australian Open in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:16 IST
Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios is prepared to make his anticipated comeback at the Brisbane International, according to event organizers. The Brisbane International serves as a preparatory event for the Australian Open, where the 29-year-old has been a prominent figure in the past tournaments.

Kyrgios, who has battled knee, foot, and wrist injuries, has only participated in one singles match over the past two years. Expressing his excitement, Kyrgios mentioned his strong memories of the 2018 Brisbane International victory and his eagerness to return after an extensive recovery period.

Scheduled to play from December 29 to January 5, Kyrgios aims to build match fitness ahead of the Australian Open, held from January 12 to 26. Considered a significant attraction, Kyrgios last reached the second round at Melbourne Park in 2022 and aims to surpass his previous performances.

