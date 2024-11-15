Left Menu

Anshul Kamboj's Historic 10-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy

Haryana's Anshul Kamboj made history by becoming the third bowler in Ranji Trophy to capture all 10 wickets in an innings, finishing with figures of 10/49 against Kerala. This accomplishment places him among elite Indian bowlers. The performance adds to his rising reputation following a successful domestic season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahli | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:25 IST
Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj firmly etched his name in the annals of cricket history on Friday by becoming the third bowler to achieve the rare feat of taking all 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy innings.

The 23-year-old's remarkable performance came during a Group C match against Kerala at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium near Rohtak, where he recorded figures of 10/49 over 30.1 overs. Kamboj joins the ranks of Premangshu Chatterjee and Pradeep Sundaram in this exclusive club.

Kamboj's extraordinary feat unfolded as he entered the third day with eight wickets, requiring just two more to complete the historic milestone. His efforts helped dismiss Kerala for 291 in their first innings. With this achievement, Kamboj now becomes one of six Indian bowlers to claim a 10-wicket haul in First-Class cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

