Haryana Steelers Visit Sheroes Cafe: Celebrating Resilience with Acid Attack Survivors

The Haryana Steelers, leaders in the Pro Kabaddi League standings, recently visited Sheroes Cafe at Noida Indoor Stadium to express solidarity with acid attack survivors. This event, organized by the Chhanv Foundation, honored the remarkable strength and resilience of the women working at Sheroes.

Sheroes Cafe is more than just a restaurant; it's a sanctuary providing these women with opportunities for financial independence, skill development, and community support. During the visit, the Steelers engaged in heartfelt conversations with survivors, fostering an environment of empowerment and mutual respect. The players listened to stories of courage, resilience, and shared passions such as kabaddi.

Haryana Steelers' star raider Vinay expressed deep admiration for the survivors, acknowledging that their challenges far surpass those faced on the kabaddi court. He stressed the universal capacity to overcome adversity. Fellow raider Shivam Anil Patare and team member Sankara echoed these sentiments, praising the positive energy at Sheroes Cafe and the invaluable role it plays in the lives of these women.

A significant moment at the event was a jersey exchange, symbolizing unity and respect between the players and the cafe staff. Akriti, an officer from the Chhanv Foundation, highlighted the longstanding support from the Noida sports community, emphasizing how athletes continue to offer strength and visibility to Sheroes.

Akriti remarked, "Sheroes Cafe is a tribute to women who confront and conquer life's challenges with heroism. The support from the Haryana Steelers amplifies our message of strength and solidarity, transcending gender stereotypes in sports."

