Rory McIlroy Poised to Dominate Race to Dubai

Rory McIlroy is on the verge of clinching the Race to Dubai title for a remarkable sixth time, a feat that would establish him as the European Tour's top player this year. McIlroy is also in strong contention for the season-ending World Tour Championship.

On Friday, McIlroy executed a brilliant closing birdie, hitting a fairway wood 265 yards to within 15 feet at the 18th hole, finishing his second round with a 3-under 69. This leaves the No. 3-ranked Northern Irishman just one stroke behind France's Antoine Rozner, who currently leads at 9-under par.

Although McIlroy is tied with Tyrrell Hatton for second place in the tournament, his advantage in the Race to Dubai standings seems unassailable. Thriston Lawrence would need a victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates to surpass McIlroy, a prospect that appears dim given his 71 score, leaving him level par and nine strokes off the lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)