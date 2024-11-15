Left Menu

Rory McIlroy Poised to Dominate Race to Dubai

Rory McIlroy is on track to claim the Race to Dubai title and possibly win the World Tour Championship. Trailing by just one stroke, McIlroy's standings lead seems secure. Thriston Lawrence is his only rival but faces an improbable challenge. Antoine Rozner leads with an impressive performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:05 IST
Rory McIlroy is on the verge of clinching the Race to Dubai title for a remarkable sixth time, a feat that would establish him as the European Tour's top player this year. McIlroy is also in strong contention for the season-ending World Tour Championship.

On Friday, McIlroy executed a brilliant closing birdie, hitting a fairway wood 265 yards to within 15 feet at the 18th hole, finishing his second round with a 3-under 69. This leaves the No. 3-ranked Northern Irishman just one stroke behind France's Antoine Rozner, who currently leads at 9-under par.

Although McIlroy is tied with Tyrrell Hatton for second place in the tournament, his advantage in the Race to Dubai standings seems unassailable. Thriston Lawrence would need a victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates to surpass McIlroy, a prospect that appears dim given his 71 score, leaving him level par and nine strokes off the lead.

